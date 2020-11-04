Subscribe
Petronet LNG to consider special interim dividend on 11 Nov
Petronet LNG to consider special interim dividend on 11 Nov

1 min read . 03:37 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

On Wednesday, Petronet's scrip on NSE closed 0.6% higher at 226

State-owned Petronet LNG said on Wednesday its board will consider declaration of special interim dividend on 11 November.

The company's board will also approve the financial results on the same day, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Last month, Petronet LNG Ltd Director (Finance) Vinod Kumar Mishra said the company is in talks with long-term gas suppliers to renegotiate pricing in the wake of pandemic. On Wednesday, Petronet's scrip on NSE closed 0.6% higher at 226.

Mishra expects India's city gas demand to double in next 7-8 years and said Oil Secretary said in next 5 years, entire country would be connected with gas pipeline network.

