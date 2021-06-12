Petronet to invest 187 bn in next five years, set up 1,000 LNG stations

The company has planned a ₹67 billion budget to expand its 17.5-million-tonne per annum (mtpa) Dahej terminal on the West coast to 22.5 mtpa, building a new jetty and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tanks at Kochi terminal and a new terminal on the East coast. Of this, it will spend ₹44.5 billion on the Dahej terminal; ₹7 billion on the Kochi terminal, and ₹15.4 billion on the proposed East coast terminal.

