Mumbai: India is increasingly seeing private equity and venture capital backed companies tap public markets at an earlier stage in their lifecycle, driven by factors such as greater predictability in business performance, liquidity needs, and conducive regulatory policies, making IPOs an attractive option.
PE-VC backed Indian companies see their median IPO timelines shrink to a decade-low in 2025
SummaryIndian companies are hitting the stock market at a decade-high speed as regulations ease and domestic cash flows surge. The median age for PE-VC backed IPOs dropped last year, far outpacing that of traditional family businesses.
