PE/VC investors press for tax code on profits

Tax notices to PE and VC firms gained pace especially after July 2021, when the Bangalore bench of the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) said levy of service tax on carried interest distributed by PE and VC funds was justified. This was a case involving ICICI Venture’s ICICI Econet and Internet Technology Fund, which is now under appeal. Investors are seeking two other changes around the tax levied over the 2% annual management fee charged by fund managers. Currently, there is a GST levied on the management fee paid to the fund for managing foreign capital. Fund managers want this to be waived.

