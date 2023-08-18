Pfaudler sells 13.56% stake in GMM Pfaudler1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 02:42 PM IST
About 9.90% of equity share capital, representing 44,50,765 equity shares, has been bought by Geranium Investments Ltd., Atreides Investments B.V., and Infinity Partners - funds controlled by ChrysCapital
New Delhi: Pfaudler Inc. has sold 60,94,817 equity shares representing 13.56% of equity share capital of GMM Pfaudler via block deals, the glass-lined equipment manufacturer, said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.
