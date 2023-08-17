PFC appoints Parminder Chopra as chairman & MD

PFC appoints Parminder Chopra as chairman & MD1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 12:23 PM IST
New Delhi: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has appointed Parminder Chopra as its full-time chairman and managing director, effective 14 August.
"Previously, she was holding the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) from June 1, 2023, and was Director (Finance), PFC, since July 1, 2020," the company said in a statement.
With this, Chopra becomes the first woman to lead India's largest non-banking finance company PFC, the company said.
“During her term as Director (Finance), PFC reported its highest net profit, highest net worth and lowest NPA levels. The robust financial performance enabled PFC to get Maharatna status," it added.
She also played a key role in the implementation of a ₹1.12 lakh crore liquidity infusion scheme for the power distribution sector, which was rolled out as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Chopra has over 35 years of experience in the power and financial sector. At PFC, she has headed key finance functions, including resource mobilisation (domestic and international markets), banking, treasury, asset liability management, and stressed asset resolution.
Her prior experience includes stints in power sector majors such as NHPC and Power Grid Corporation of India.
Under her leadership, PFC has increased funding to clean energy projects, including funding of electric vehicles, bio-fuels, hybrid renewables like Round The Clock, renewable equipment manufacturing, and recently signed MoUs with clean energy developers worth ₹2.40 lakh crore, to emerge a principal financier of clean energy projects.
Chopra holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Delhi University and is a qualified cost and management accountant. She also has a post graduate diploma in business management.