NEW DELHI : Power Finance Corp. Ltd (PFC) has become the 11th Maharatna central public sector enterprise (CPSE), with the union government according it the coveted status that now provides the state-run firm with greater operational and financial autonomy.

Mint earlier reported about India’s largest power sector set to become a Maharatna after a clearance from an inter-ministerial committee. The other 10 Maharatna CPSEs at present are Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd, Coal India Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corp. Ltd, Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd, and Steel Authority of India Ltd. There are 14 Navratna and 73 Miniratna CPSEs.

“An order to this effect was issued today by the Department of Public Enterprises, under the Ministry of Finance. Incorporated in 1986, PFC is the largest Infrastructure Finance Company today, exclusively dedicated to Power Sector under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power," PFC said in a statement on Tuesday.

PFC can now invest up to ₹5,000 crore, or 15% of its net worth, in a single project after its Maharatna status. This comes against the backdrop of the government using power sector lenders such as PFC and REC Ltd to instillfinancial discipline at state-owned electricity distribution companies (discoms).

“The grant of ‘Maharatna’ status to PFC will impart enhanced powers to the PFC Board while taking financial decisions. The Board of a ‘Maharatna’ CPSE can make equity investments to undertake financial joint ventures and wholly-owned subsidiaries and undertake mergers and acquisitions in India and abroad, subject to a ceiling of 15% of the Net Worth of the concerned CPSE, limited to Rs.5,000 crore in one project. The Board can also structure and implement schemes relating to personnel and Human Resource Management and Training. They can also enter into technology Joint Ventures or other strategic alliances among others," the statement added.

The Maharatna dispensation was ushered in by the Union government for mega CPSEs to become global giants. PFC, India’s largest non-banking financial company (NBFC) and among the 14 Navratna CPSEs, can invest up to ₹5,000 crore, or 15% of its net worth, in a single project apart from being granted enhanced powers by the government for undertaking mergers and acquisitions once it gets the Maharatna status. Navratna and Miniratna CPSEs can invest up to ₹1,000 crore and ₹500 crore, respectively.

“PFC has received the Maharatna Status on the back of exceptional financial performance during the last 3 years. Despite Covid, PFC witnessed the highest ever annual sanctions and disbursements to the Power Sector to the tune of Rs.1.66 Lakh Crore and Rs. 88,300 Crore during FY 2020-21 and the highest ever profit of Rs.8,444 crore in FY 20210-21. PFC played a significant role amid Covid by funding DISCOMs under the Liquidity Infusion Scheme (‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Scheme’) to avert liquidity crisis in Power Sector," R.S. Dhillon, chairman and managing director, PFC said in the statement.

PFC registered a 34% increase in net profit for the quarter ended 30 June to ₹2,274 crore. REC Ltd registered a 22% increase in its net profit to ₹2,247 crore for the quarter. The buyout of the government’s entire stake in REC Ltd by PFC in 2019 cleared the decks for the $80 billion lending institution. A CPSE should have a Navratna status, be listed on an Indian stock exchange, and have an average annual turnover and net profit of ₹25,000 crore and ₹5,000 crore, respectively, over the previous three years for it to be awarded Maharatna status, according to the government.

“ Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shri R.K. Singh congratulated and remarked that “conferment of ‘Maharatna’ status is a reflection of the confidence of the Govt. of India on PFC’s strategic role in the overall development of Indian Power Sector and an endorsement of its sterling performance. This new recognition will enable PFC to offer competitive financing for the power sector, which will go a long way in making available affordable & reliable ‘Power For All 24x7’," the statement said.

“The enhanced powers that come with Maharatna Status will also help PFC in pushing the Government’s agenda of funding under the National Infrastructure Pipeline, national commitment of 40% green energy by 2030 and effective monitoring and implementation of the New Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme with an outlay of more than Rs.3 Lakh crore," the statement added.

