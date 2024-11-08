PFC board declines SP Group’s ₹20,000-crore loan proposal

The Power Finance Corporation has rejected a significant loan proposal from Shapoorji Pallonji Group, potentially impacting its debt repayment strategy. The SP Group plans to explore different financing avenues in light of PFC's concerns.

Gopika Gopakumar
Updated8 Nov 2024, 10:31 PM IST
Shapoorji Pallonji Group can induct more investors in Shapooji Pallonji Finance as it aims to diversify its product portfolio. Photo: Reuters
Shapoorji Pallonji Group can induct more investors in Shapooji Pallonji Finance as it aims to diversify its product portfolio. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has decided not to go ahead with the 20,000-crore loan proposal to Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP), PFC Chairman Parminder Chopra said on a call with analysts on Friday.

The board declined to give its nod nearly 10 months after discussions started, potentially derailing the SP group’s debt repayment plans.

In the call with analysts, Chopra clarified that the board was not keen on PFC taking a higher exposure to a new sector.

Also read | India’s Shapoorji Group Seeks Up to $2.4 Billion From Lenders

“We have done detailed due diligence. The board has decided that since it’s a new sector we may not take a high exposure. We have therefore decided not to go ahead with the sanction of loan,” he said.

A spokesperson for the SP Group, in response to Mint's queries, said, “We understand that the Board of PFC would not like to proceed with the proposal in its current form. We acknowledge that such structured credit proposals, which global investors are very familiar with, would have been pathbreaking for PFC. In this context, we can appreciate the concerns expressed by the Board of PFC in being the sole financier for such a large amount.”

Alternatives being explored

The spokesperson added that the group has started exploring alternative deal structures, taking into account PFC's feedback, including onboarding additional consortium lenders to take ahead this deal or alternatively consummate a similar deal with other pools of global capital.

In a media statement in August, the SP Group had said that it had received a formal sanction letter from PFC on 14 June. People aware of the matter had told Mint at the time that the sanction letter came with conditions and clarifications were sought.

SP Group added in the statement that the cash flows from the real estate franchise would ensure full repayment of the loan over the tenor and that the proposal had been validated by “reputed third party consultants”.

Also read |  PFC independent directors raise concerns over 20,000-cr loan plan for SP Group

Mint had reported in August that all three independent directors had raised concerns regarding PFC’s ability to underwrite the loan to SP group, which had large exposure to real estate construction and infrastructure.

The directors had also questioned the rationale behind giving the loan to the group’s main investment vehicle, Sterling Investment Corporation Pvt Ltd (SICPL), against the pledged shares in Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group, to refinance the debt taken three years ago at a coupon of 19-22%.

This when Tata Sons had clarified to The Economic Times in an interview that the pledged shares cannot be transferred by SP Group in the event of a default.

Funds raised via NCDs

To be sure, SICPL had raised 18,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) after pledging its 9.18% stake in Tata Sons shares in 2021.

With PFC declining to lend, SP Group will now have to find other ways to repay the debt of high yielding bond investors like Ares SSG, Farallon Capital, David Kemper and other domestic HNIs, who had bought the bonds.

Also read |  PFC loan backed by 6x loan value: SP Group

PFC’s clarification comes a day after SP Group’s investment arm Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd (GIPL) repaid nearly 35% of the bond on Thursday, by using the proceeds from its stake sale in Gopalpur Port. The conglomerate had sold its 56% stake in Gopalpur Port to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEC) last month.

Earlier this month, GIPL’s subsidiary Afcons Infrastructure raised 5,430 crore through initial public offering (IPO).

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 10:31 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsPFC board declines SP Group’s ₹20,000-crore loan proposal

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,987.80
    03:53 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    2882.3 (6.39%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    238.70
    03:57 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.06%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.05 (0.02%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,409.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -15.55 (-0.21%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.00910.00
      Chennai
      79,491.00910.00
      Delhi
      79,643.00910.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.00910.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.