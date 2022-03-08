PFC CSR: To provide motorized tricycles for orthopedically impaired

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PFC will provide a financial assistance of around ₹4.70 crore to Alimco for the initiative. These motorized tricycles will be distributed among the beneficiaries by organising distribution camps at the block and the district level
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: PFC has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (Alimco) for distribution of motorized tricycles to orthopedically impaired persons with disabilities (Divyangjans) under its CSR initiative.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: PFC has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (Alimco) for distribution of motorized tricycles to orthopedically impaired persons with disabilities (Divyangjans) under its CSR initiative.
As per the agreement, PFC will provide a financial assistance of around ₹4.70 crore to Alimco for the initiative. These motorized tricycles will be distributed among the beneficiaries by organising distribution camps at the block and the district level.
As per the agreement, PFC will provide a financial assistance of around ₹4.70 crore to Alimco for the initiative. These motorized tricycles will be distributed among the beneficiaries by organising distribution camps at the block and the district level.
The MoA was signed in the presence of, RS Dhillon, chairman and managing director, PFC, Rajan Sehgal (IFoS), chairman and managing director, Alimco. Rizwanur Rahman, Executive Director (CSR), PFC, among others.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The project will be implemented in a phased manner. In phase-1, assessment camps will be conducted for the PWDs/Divyangjans, and in the second motorized cycles will be distributed. In the final phase, post-distribution support will be provided.
The project will help in providing greater rights and entitlements to PwDs by envisioning an inclusive and enabling environment. The objective of this initiative is to enhance the quality of life of differently-abled people and to assist them in procuring durable, sophisticated and scientifically manufactured modern, standard aids and appliances to promote physical, social and psychological rehabilitation by reducing the effects of disabilities and at the same time enhancing their economic potential.
As India’s leading public sector enterprise and a responsible corporate, PFC is committed to ensuring overall development of the society by extending financial support to various developmental initiatives in the areas of Health, Education and Skill Development, a statement from PFC said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!