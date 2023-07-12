PFC files draft shelf prospectus to raise ₹10,000 crore via NCDs1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 05:54 PM IST
PFC plans to utilize at least 75% of the net proceeds for onward lending, financing,refinancing existing debt, and debt servicing, while up to 25% will be allocated for general corporate purposes
New Delhi: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has filed a draft shelf prospectus to raise ₹10,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
