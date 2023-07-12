PFC files draft shelf prospectus to raise 10,000 crore via NCDs

The company filed the prospectus on 6 July with the BSE. The public issue of secured, rated, listed, and redeemable NCDs will have a face value of ₹1,000 each and will be issued in one or more tranches. PFC plans to utilize at least 75% of the net proceeds for onward lending, financing, refinancing existing debt, and debt servicing, while up to 25% will be allocated for general corporate purposes.