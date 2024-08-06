Companies
PFC independent directors raise concerns over ₹20,000-cr loan plan for SP Group
Summary
- The three independent directors have questioned the rationale behind giving the loan to SP Group’s main investment vehicle Sterling Investment Corp against their shares in Tata Sons to refinance the debt taken three years ago at a coupon rate of 19-22%.
Mumbai: The independent directors of state-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) have raised concerns over a proposal to extend a ₹20,000-crore loan to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP), two persons aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity.
