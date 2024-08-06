PFC independent directors raise concerns over ₹20,000-cr loan plan for SP Group

Over the past few years, SP Group had embarked on monetization efforts to reduce debt, including the recent sale of its port in Odisha to the Adani group and sale of a 40% stake in Sterling & Wilson Solar to Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries. The SP Group is also planning an initial public offering of group unit Afcons Infrastructure to raise around ₹7,000 crore. The IPO, which is expected to give the main promoter GIPL an opportunity to divest its entire 72.35% stake in the company, is yet to take off.