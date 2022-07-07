PFC inks loan pact of JPY 30 billion with JBIC

JBIC provided this long-term facility to PFC under JBIC’s initiative titled ‘Global action for reconciling economic growth and environmental preservation’ (“GREEN”), where JBIC provides financing for projects which ensure the effective reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and conservation of the global environment
NEW DELHI :PFC, the leading NBFC in Indian power sector signed a loan agreement for JPY 30 billion with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) on Thursday.
JBIC provided this long-term facility to PFC under JBIC’s initiative titled ‘Global action for Reconciling Economic growth and Environmental preservation’ (“GREEN"), where JBIC provides financing for projects which ensure the effective reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and conservation of the global environment.
The funds under the facility would be used by PFC to finance its renewable energy portfolio.
The loan agreement was signed by R.S. Dhillon, CMD, PFC and Kazushige Gobe, Director General, Social Infrastructure Finance Department, JBIC in the presence of Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance), PFC & R.R. Jha, Director (Projects), PFC and Mr. Toshihiko Kurihara, Chief Representative, JBIC New Delhi Office.
R.S. Dhillon, CMD, PFC said that this facility from JBIC would be a landmark transaction demonstrating the Quad Partners‘ strong unity and robust commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, while also enhancing the bilateral cooperation between Japan and India. The facility would also help PFC in providing competitive rates for renewable power projects.