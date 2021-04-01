PFC pays interim dividend of 1182.63 crore to Government

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Power Finance Corporation, under the Ministry of Power and one of India’s leading NBFC for the power sector, has paid an interim dividend of ₹1182.63 crore to the Government of India for the financial year 2020-21 on March 31, 2021 on 1,47,82,91,778 number of equity shares (56%) held by the government.

The interim dividend RTGS intimation bank advice was presented to R.K. Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Power and New and Renewable Energy andMinister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship by Shri Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD, PFC in the presence of Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power), Shri Ashish Upadhyaya, Additional Secretary (Power) & FA, Government of India, Shri P.K. Singh, Director (Commercial) PFC and Smt. Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance) PFC.

The interim dividend for FY2020-21at the rate of ₹8/- per equity share of face value of ₹10 each was declared by the Board of Directors of PFC in its meeting held on 12 March 2021.