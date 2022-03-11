PFC pays 887 cr as interim dividend to govt for FY22

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

State-owned Power Finance Corp (PFC) has paid an interim dividend of ₹887 crore to government for the current financial year 2021-22. This is the third interim dividend the company is paying this fiscal to the government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PFC has paid ₹333 crore and ₹370 crore as the first and second interim dividends to the government in the current fiscal.

PFC has paid ₹333 crore and ₹370 crore as the first and second interim dividends to the government in the current fiscal.

The interim dividend RTGS intimation advice was presented to Hon'ble Minister (Power, New & Renewable Energy) Shri R K Singh by Shri Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD, PFC in the presence of the Secretary, Ministry of Power, Shri Alok Kumar and other senior officials of MoP and PFC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The third interim dividend at a rate of ₹6 per equity share of face value ₹10 each was declared by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on February 11, 2022.

"With this, PFC has so far paid interim dividends amounting to ₹2,838 crore to its shareholders...for the financial year 2021-22, which is the highest ever dividend paid by PFC," it said.

