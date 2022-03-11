Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PFC pays 887 cr as interim dividend to govt for FY22

PFC pays 887 cr as interim dividend to govt for FY22

On Friday, PFC shares closed 1.03% higher at 112.60 apeice on NSE.
1 min read . 10:29 PM IST Livemint

  • PFC has paid 333 crore and 370 crore as the first and second interim dividend to the government in the current fiscal

State-owned Power Finance Corp (PFC) has paid an interim dividend of 887 crore to government for the current financial year 2021-22. This is the third interim dividend the company is paying this fiscal to the government.

PFC has paid 333 crore and 370 crore as the first and second interim dividends to the government in the current fiscal.

The interim dividend RTGS intimation advice was presented to Hon'ble Minister (Power, New & Renewable Energy) Shri R K Singh by Shri Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD, PFC in the presence of the Secretary, Ministry of Power, Shri Alok Kumar and other senior officials of MoP and PFC.

The third interim dividend at a rate of 6 per equity share of face value 10 each was declared by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on February 11, 2022. 

"With this, PFC has so far paid interim dividends amounting to 2,838 crore to its shareholders...for the financial year 2021-22, which is the highest ever dividend paid by PFC," it said.

Recently, NHPC has also paid an interim dividend of 9341 crore to the government for the FY22. NHPC made the interim dividend payment on 4 March.

NHPC has more than eight lakh shareholders and the total interim dividend pay-out for the financial year 2021-22 worked out to 1315.90 crore.

