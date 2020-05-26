PFC signs MoU with NBPCL to fund projects worth 22,000 cr in Madhya Pradesh

The funds will be deployed by NBPCL for setting up hydroelectric projects of 225 MW and power components of 12 major multipurpose projects in state. The MoU was signed on a virtual platform by Rajeev Sharma, CMD, PFC and I.C.P. Keshari, Managing Director, NBPCL. The government of Madhya Pradesh has conducted the pre-feasibility study of these projects and has provided approval for their execution. The disbursal of the amount will be linked to the execution of the projects.