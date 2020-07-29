PFC ties up with IIT-Kanpur for research, training in smart grid technology

PFC ties up with IIT-Kanpur for research, training in smart grid technology1 min read . 04:09 PM IST
As per the memorandum of association, the PFC will provide financial assistance of ₹2.38 crore to IIT-K under its CSR initiative
State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology- Kanpur for training, research, and entrepreneurship development in smart grid technology.
As per the memorandum of association, the PFC will provide financial assistance of ₹2.38 crore to IIT-K under its CSR initiative.
The objective of the pact is to provide support to IIT-K in developing infrastructure for research and development on smart grid technology, R Murahari, Executive Director (CSR&SD), PFC, said.
As part of the project, the IIT-K will also provide training on smart grid technology to 90 participants and provide fellowship to nine selected candidates for development of ideas on smart grid technology.
The fellows will be assisted by startup Innovation and Incubation Centre (SIIC) of IIT-K and encouraged to take up entrepreneurial activities.
