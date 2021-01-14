PFC to launch 5,000 crore public NCD issue 15 Jan

MUMBAI: Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Ltd will launch its maiden public issue of taxable, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on 15 January. The base issue size is ₹500 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription of up to ₹4,500 crore aggregating up to 5,000 crore.

The NCDs have a face value of ₹1,000 each. The first tranche is scheduled to close on 29 January, with an option of early closure or extension as decided by PFC’s board of directors.

The first tranche offers options for tenures of 3, 5, 10 and 15 years. The 3-year tenure NCD in Series I will offer a fixed coupon rate of 4.65-4.80% per annum, while the 5-year tenure NCD in Series II will offer fixed coupon rate of 5.65-5.80% per annum, depending on the category of investors.

The 10-year tenure NCDs offers options of both fixed and floating rates of interest. The fixed coupon rate is 6.63-7.00% p.a. The floating coupon rate, on the other hand, is based on benchmark FIMMDA 10Yr G-Sec (annualised) + spread of 55 basis points to 80 basis points, subject to floor and cap rate depending on the category of investors. The 15-year tenure NCD offers a range of fixed coupon rates with maximum coupon rate of 7.15% p.a.

The minimum application size is for 10 NCDs aggregating to ₹10,000 collectively across all series of NCDs and in multiples of one NCD of face value of ₹1000 each thereafter.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the BSE. The lead managers to the issue are Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited, A. K. Capital Services Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited and JM Financial Limited. The issue has received the highest rating from credit rating agencies Crisil, CARE and Icra. The ratings indicate "high degree of trust regarding timely servicing of financial obligations and such instruments carry lowest credit risk."

