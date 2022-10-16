PFC to take RattanIndia plant to bankruptcy court this year

“The process is being restarted, and there is time for bid submission till October-November. PFC, REC and NTPC together will put in the bid. We have kept NTPC as a partner in that. We need technical expertise also. We are a financial institution. We will look into the structuring, but the operations will have to be done by someone else, and so NTPC would also take a stake in that," said the first official mentioned above.