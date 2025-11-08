Pfizer acquires Metsera in $10 billion deal after competitive bidding with Novo Nordisk

Pfizer Inc. has agreed to acquire the weight-loss drug startup Metsera Inc. in a $10 billion deal, following a fierce bidding war with rival Novo Nordisk A/S.
Metsera announced late on Friday that Pfizer will pay up to $86.25 a share, including $65.60 a share in cash initially, plus potential additional payments of up to $20.65 a share for hitting certain milestones.
While the deal hasn’t been closed officially, the announcement puts Pfizer in the position to win the bidding competition for the startup with Novo, Bloomberg reported.
Metsera’s board has determined the new Pfizer bid was “the best transaction for shareholders,” the company said in a statement.
The new deal is 5 cents a share higher than Pfizer’s previous bid. Bloomberg News earlier on Friday reported that Pfizer had upped its bid.
