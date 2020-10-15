Pfizer-BioNTech covid vaccine trial remains on track, says CEO

Because of the structure of the trial, BioNTech and Pfizer had first disclosed early results for another vaccine candidate, BNT162b1, in July. Investors were already optimistic about prospects for BNT162b1, but after comparing data the companies decided instead to pursue another candidate, BNT162b2, Sahin said. That one performed as well in elderly people in the study as it did in young participants, he said, an important consideration for a coronavirus vaccine.