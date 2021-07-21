Pfizer, BioNTech join halting effort to produce covid-19 vaccines in Africa

The WHO and other public-health organizations have been pushing to bring new mRNA technology, on which the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is based, to Africa. They say it could eventually be used to fight other diseases, including some such as HIV/AIDS, malaria or Ebola that are prevalent in Africa. Manufacturing experts also say that making mRNA shots is easier in many ways than producing traditional vaccines, which require the handling of live pathogens.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}