Pfizer, BioNTech race to meet global covid-19 vaccine needs

BioNTech and Pfizer previously set a target to produce up to 100 million vaccines globally by the end of this year. Dr. Sahin didn’t break down where those first doses would go among its global government customers. That initial batch would only be enough for 50 million people, though, because the vaccine, known as BNT162, consists of two shots, a so-called prime vaccination and a booster. The two companies haven’t disclosed how many doses they have already made.