Albert Bourla said that the Covid vaccine was 'safe and efficient' for children.

The chief executive of Pfizer told French TV station BFM TV on Monday that the coronavirus will continue to circulate for many years to come, but that this current wave should be the last to have to lead to restrictions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla also told BFM TV that the COVID vaccine was "safe and efficient" for children. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla also told BFM TV that the COVID vaccine was "safe and efficient" for children.

Albert Bourla told French TV station BFM TV on Monday that Pfizer was making a 520 million euros ($593.7 million) investment plan in France over 5 years to help tackle COVID-19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

