Cipla ties up with Pfizer for exclusive marketing of four brands

Pfizer India and Cipla announced a partnership on Friday in which Cipla will exclusively market and distribute four Pfizer brands in India to increase their reach.

The first partnership between Pfizer and Cipla in India, it aims to make some of Pfizer’s top medicines available across India by using Cipla’s extensive reach, the companies said.These include cough syrups Corex Dx and Corex LS, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) Dolonex, proton pump inhibitor (PPI) Neksium and oral antibiotic Dalacin C. Pfizer will manufacture these medicines and supply them to Cipla.

The companies did not reveal financial terms of the deal. In an exchange filing, Pfizer Ltd, the multinational's listed entity in India, said the partnership would last five years.

Pfizer India’s country president Meenakshi Nevatia said the partnership would help it reach millions of patients across India, combining “Pfizer’s legacy of breakthroughs, quality and innovation, and Cipla’s extensive distribution reach and network”.

‘Making strong brands stronger’ Corex Dx, Dolonex and Neksium are among Pfizer’s top brands in India. Last month the company launched the oral medicine Rimegepant ODT in India for the treatment of acute migraines, with or without aura, in adults with a previous insufficient response to triptan.

Cipla’s global chief operating officer Achin Gupta said, “At Cipla, we believe meaningful partnerships help make strong brands even stronger. This association with Pfizer aligns with our continued focus on building a formidable presence across key therapy areas and enhancing access to high quality treatments guided by our purpose of ‘caring for life. Our distribution capabilities will support wider reach for such trusted therapies to patients who need them the most,” he said.

The development comes after Cipla inked a deal with Eli Lilly in October for exclusive distribution of its blockbuster weight-loss drug Mounjaro. The drug was launched under a different brand name, Yurpeak, on 10 December.