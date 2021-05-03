Pfizer discussing expedited approval pathway for vaccine with Indian govt: CEO

Apart from SEC’s directive, the company also faced significant headwind from the Indian government, with some officials saying that the issue of storing the vaccine at -70 degree Celsius was not feasible in India. Besides, the vaccine was priced at $19.5 ( ₹1440) per dose in the US, and while the company said that it would offer its vaccine at a lower price in India, negotiations with the government did not make much headway. Subsequently, Pfizer withdrew its application in early February.