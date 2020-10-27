Pfizer enrolls over 42,000 patients for Covid-19 vaccine trial

In a presentation affiliated with the Pfizer earnings, Pfizer dropped a clue as to where its Covid-19 vaccine trial stood in terms of getting efficacy results. It said that the data-monitoring board of scientists overseeing the trial has not conducted any interim efficacy analysis to date. What that means is that there have been fewer than 32 cases of Covid-19 in the trial so far. The first of four efficacy analyses is scheduled to be conducted when the trial achieves 32 cases.