Pfizer forecasts sales of $15 billion from Covid-19 vaccine in 2021

Pharmaceutical firm Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday that it expects revenue of about $15 billion from the sale of Covid-19 vaccine in 2021. Pfizer is manufacturing anti-coronavirus shots along with German partner BioNTech.

The company said the total sales in the year are expected to be between $59.4 billion and $61.4 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said earlier this month that earnings would top out at $3.10 a share. Pfizer said the guidance was raised primarily because of vaccine revenue.

Pfizer vaccine was among the first to be authorized for emergency use in the United States and several other countries.

In the fourth quarter, the vaccine brought in sales of $154 million, below expectations of $462 million, according to consensus estimates compiled by brokerage Mizuho.

The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $3.10 to $3.20 per share, up from its prior forecast of $3 to $3.10 per share.

The forecast comes two days after the EU's medicines regulator said that Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus jab has no link to reported post-vaccination deaths and no new side effects.

The European Medicines Agency said it had looked at the deaths, including a number in the elderly, and "concluded that the data did not show a link to vaccination with Comirnaty (the vaccine) and the cases do not raise a safety concern."

A number of countries, including Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden, have reported deaths of people who had been given the Pfizer-BioNTech jab but no direct links to the vaccine have been established.

Norway in particular registered 33 deaths among elderly people who had received their first dose.

Oslo said earlier this month it had not established a link but recommended doctors consider the overall health of the frailest before giving them the jab.

Effective against new variant

Pfizer and BioNTech had last week said that their product is effective against the Covid-19 variants that have emerged in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

In a statement, the two companies said these preliminary findings "do not indicate the need for a new vaccine to address the emerging variants".

They said they are "prepared to respond" if a new strain is shown to be able to evade the immunity of the vaccine, adding that they can produce updates to their jab if needed.

