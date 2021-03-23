Pfizer goes it alone to expand vaccine business beyond Covid-19 pandemic
CEO Albert Bourla says company will use gene-based technology learned by working with Germany’s BioNTech to tackle other diseases
Pfizer Inc. aims to expand its vaccine business by becoming a leader in the new gene-based technology behind its successful Covid-19 shots.
Pfizer will develop new shots using the technology, called mRNA, to target other viruses and pathogens beyond the coronavirus, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in an interview. He said the company’s scientists and engineers gained a decade’s worth of experience in the past year working on the Covid-19 vaccine with Germany’s BioNTech SE, and is ready to pursue mRNA on its own.
