(Reuters file)
(Reuters file)

Pfizer in talks to merge off-patent drugs business with Mylan

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2019, 06:40 PM IST Reuters

  • Mylan shareholders would receive a little over 40% of the newly formed entity, with Pfizer shareholders receiving the remainder
  • Pfizer would also get about $12 billion in proceeds from a new sale of debt

Bengaluru: Pfizer Inc is in talks to merge its off-patent drugs business with Mylan NV in a stock deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Mylan shareholders would receive a little more than 40% of the newly formed entity, with Pfizer shareholders receiving the remainder, the Journal said, adding Pfizer would also get about $12 billion in proceeds from a new sale of debt.

Pfizer and Mylan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue