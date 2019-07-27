Pfizer in talks to merge off-patent drugs business with Mylan

Bengaluru: Pfizer Inc is in talks to merge its off-patent drugs business with Mylan NV in a stock deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Mylan shareholders would receive a little more than 40% of the newly formed entity, with Pfizer shareholders receiving the remainder, the Journal said, adding Pfizer would also get about $12 billion in proceeds from a new sale of debt.

Pfizer and Mylan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed