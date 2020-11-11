Pfizer in talks with govt to sell vaccine

The Centre expects the Oxford vaccine to be the first off the block through its contract manufacturer, Serum Institute of India (SII). Government officials had said India may have a vaccine as early as December, and hopes are pinned on the efficacy trial being conducted by Covishield’s co-developer AstraZeneca across the world, as well as bridging studies by SII. Bridging studies are meant to showcase the fact that the vaccines produced by the Pune-based company are the same and produce similar results as the Oxford vaccine.