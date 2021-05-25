Pfizer in talks with India for Covid-19 vaccine supplies1 min read . Updated: 25 May 2021, 01:19 PM IST
Pfizer is in talks with the Indian government over supplies of its Covid-19 vaccine, the US drugmaker said on Tuesday
Pharma major Pfizer is in talks with the Indian government over supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday, as New Delhi scrambles to bridge shortfalls, having pledged to fast-track approvals for overseas vaccines.
"Pfizer remains committed to continuing our engagement with the government of India towards making the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine available for use in the country," a spokeswoman told Reuters in an e-mailed statement.
Last week, Reuters reported Pfizer was in talks with the government to defuse tension over supplies.
