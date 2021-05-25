Pfizer in talks with India for Covid-19 vaccine supplies

Pfizer is in talks with the Indian government over supplies of its Covid-19 vaccine, the US drugmaker said on Tuesday

Pharma major Pfizer is in talks with the Indian government over supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday, as New Delhi scrambles to bridge shortfalls, having pledged to fast-track approvals for overseas vaccines.

Last week, Reuters reported Pfizer was in talks with the government to defuse tension over supplies.