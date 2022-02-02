Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Pfizer India's board chairman R A Shah resigns, citing new age policy

Pfizer India's board chairman R A Shah resigns, citing new age policy

A sign in the window of an office at Pfizer
1 min read . 04:12 PM IST Livemint

  • R A Shah has further confirmed that there is no other material reason for his resignation other than the new age policy adopted by Pfizer Ltd

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pfizer India's independent director and chairman of the board R A Shah has resigned with immediate effect, citing new-age policy of the parent company.

Pfizer India's independent director and chairman of the board R A Shah has resigned with immediate effect, citing new-age policy of the parent company.

"This is to inform you that R A Shah, Chairman of the Board, via his letter dated February 1, 2022 has resigned as an Independent Director with immediate effect," Pfizer India said in a filing.

"This is to inform you that R A Shah, Chairman of the Board, via his letter dated February 1, 2022 has resigned as an Independent Director with immediate effect," Pfizer India said in a filing.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Shah has further confirmed that there is no other material reason for his resignation other than the new age policy adopted by Pfizer Ltd.

Consequent to his resignation, Shah also ceases to be the chairman of the board of directors, chairman of the audit committee and member of the nomination and remuneration committee of the board.

On Wednesday, Pfizer India shares rose 2.05% to close at 4,621.10 on NSE.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!