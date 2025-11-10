English
  • English
  • हिंदी

Pfizer is buying weight-loss drugmaker Metsera. Why Novo Nordisk is the real winner.

George Glover , Barrons 1 min read 10 Nov 2025, 09:16 pm IST
Pfizer agreed to buy Metsera in September for $7.3 billion. (REUTERS)
Pfizer agreed to buy Metsera in September for $7.3 billion. (REUTERS)
Summary

The Danish drugmaker's shareholders appear relieved that it hasn't overpaid for largely unproven treatments.

Metsera stock was tumbling on Monday after Pfizer agreed to buy the weight-loss drug start-up in a deal that could end up being worth more than $10 billion.

Wegovy and Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk lost this unusual bidding war—but it may end up being the overall winner from the deal.

Metsera stock tumbled 15% to $70.88, and Pfizer climbed 0.5% to $24.56 ahead of the U.S. open. Novo’s Copenhagen-listed shares climbed 2.1%.

The moves came after Metsera said late Friday that it had accepted an offer from Pfizer of $65.60 per share, and a contingent value right that entitles Metsera shareholders to additional payments of up to $20.65 per share if certain milestones are hit.

Pfizer agreed to buy Metsera in September for $7.3 billion, before Novo fired back with a $9 billion bid of its own, sparking a bidding war.

The market reaction on Monday suggests that Novo investors are feeling relieved that the Danish drugmaker hasn’t matched Pfizer’s latest offer, which looks like an overpay considering Metsera’s treatments are largely unproven. Novo said in a statement that it wouldn’t increase its offer due to its commitment to financial discipline and shareholder value.

Pfizer said it expects to close the deal after a meeting of Metsera stockholders on Thursday.

Write to George Glover at george.glover@dowjones.com

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
more

topics

Read Next Story footLogo

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue