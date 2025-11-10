Pfizer is buying weight-loss drugmaker Metsera. Why Novo Nordisk is the real winner.
Summary
The Danish drugmaker's shareholders appear relieved that it hasn't overpaid for largely unproven treatments.
Metsera stock was tumbling on Monday after Pfizer agreed to buy the weight-loss drug start-up in a deal that could end up being worth more than $10 billion.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story