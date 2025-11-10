Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Companies / News/  Pfizer is buying weight-loss drugmaker Metsera. Why Novo Nordisk is the real winner.

Pfizer is buying weight-loss drugmaker Metsera. Why Novo Nordisk is the real winner.

George Glover , Barrons

The Danish drugmaker's shareholders appear relieved that it hasn't overpaid for largely unproven treatments.

Pfizer agreed to buy Metsera in September for $7.3 billion.
Gift this article

Metsera stock was tumbling on Monday after Pfizer agreed to buy the weight-loss drug start-up in a deal that could end up being worth more than $10 billion.

Metsera stock was tumbling on Monday after Pfizer agreed to buy the weight-loss drug start-up in a deal that could end up being worth more than $10 billion.

Wegovy and Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk lost this unusual bidding war—but it may end up being the overall winner from the deal.

Wegovy and Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk lost this unusual bidding war—but it may end up being the overall winner from the deal.

Metsera stock tumbled 15% to $70.88, and Pfizer climbed 0.5% to $24.56 ahead of the U.S. open. Novo’s Copenhagen-listed shares climbed 2.1%.

The moves came after Metsera said late Friday that it had accepted an offer from Pfizer of $65.60 per share, and a contingent value right that entitles Metsera shareholders to additional payments of up to $20.65 per share if certain milestones are hit.

Pfizer agreed to buy Metsera in September for $7.3 billion, before Novo fired back with a $9 billion bid of its own, sparking a bidding war.

The market reaction on Monday suggests that Novo investors are feeling relieved that the Danish drugmaker hasn’t matched Pfizer’s latest offer, which looks like an overpay considering Metsera’s treatments are largely unproven. Novo said in a statement that it wouldn’t increase its offer due to its commitment to financial discipline and shareholder value.

Pfizer said it expects to close the deal after a meeting of Metsera stockholders on Thursday.

Write to George Glover at george.glover@dowjones.com

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.