Pfizer is staking its turnaround on cancer drugs
Jared S. Hopkins ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 6 min read 19 Aug 2024, 03:28 PM IST
SummaryChris Boshoff, top oncology executive, counts on gains from the $43 billion Seagen merger.
BOTHELL, Wash.—At a recent company town hall here, Pfizer’s cancer-business chief looked over some 100 scientists, marketers and other staffers who had just joined the giant drugmaker through a $43 billion acquisition and asked them to reach below their chairs.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less