Pfizer is staking its turnaround on cancer drugs

The company needs a win. One of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies by sales, Pfizer had enjoyed unusual gains during the pandemic thanks to its Covid-19 vaccine, developed with BioNTech. Revenue in 2022 topped $100 billion. But after the pandemic emergency receded, Pfizer miscalculated demand for its Covid-19 vaccine and drug. Sales from several new drug launches underwhelmed, and the company’s first stab at a closely watched weight-loss pill faltered.