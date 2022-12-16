Pfizer launches ‘Pfizer PAP India’, an assistance app for Indian patients.

Patients can enroll in the programme by uploading required documents. The confirmation of enrolment into the programme, however, is subject to the patient’s medical eligibility, and verification of required documents.
NEW DELHI: To broaden patient access to its innovative drugs, Pfizer on Friday launched ‘Pfizer PAP India’, a mobile application designed to ease and fasttrack enrolment to Pfizer’s Patient Access Programmes (PAP). At present Pfizer runs over 10 programmes supporting patients with treatments.
The mobile application, available on both iOS and Android platforms, is designed to support patients who would like to be a part of Pfizer’s Patient Access Programme. Pfizer’s PAP offers eligible patients therapy assistance, based on a valid prescription by the treating physician and the submission of other required documents by the patient.
“...The Pfizer PAP India app offers them a one-stop solution to meet this goal at the touch of a button. Till date, Pfizer has touched thousands of patient lives across the country through ongoing Patient Support Programs and we are now focused on improving the patient experience in this phase of our journey," said Satyen Amin, director, Commercial Channel and Market Access, Pfizer India.
Last year, Pfizer launched its patient charter that defined how they interact and assist patients across the country. The charter focuses on making patient insights integral to their operational strategy, delivering easier and faster access to innovative therapies, and partnering with patient groups to support them. The company has launched multiple programs under this initiative over the last few months.
PAP is executed by Tata 1 MG (MediAngels by TATA 1MG) on behalf of Pfizer India.
“We are proud of our association with Pfizer which has gone a step further with the launch of Pfizer PAP India mobile application. This app shall further enable patients to ease their access to medication and services through a self-serve platform. Now, patients will be able to avail all the applicable services directly and seamlessly by using the mobile application," said Prashant Tandon, Cofounder & CEO, Tata 1 MG.
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.