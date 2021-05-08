Pfizer lifts Covid-19 vaccine production targets for 2021, 2022

Pfizer expects to produce 3 billion doses this year, up from the 2.5 billion doses it had earlier projected, and at least 4 billion next year, an increase from the 3 billion forecast, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a post on social-media site LinkedIn.

