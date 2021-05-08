Pfizer lifts Covid-19 vaccine production targets for 2021, 2022
- Drugmaker’s raised goal comes as India and other developing countries clamor for more doses
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pfizer Inc. is raising manufacturing projections for its Covid-19 vaccine this year and next, saying it could produce hundreds of millions of extra doses it would send to developing countries.
Pfizer expects to produce 3 billion doses this year, up from the 2.5 billion doses it had earlier projected, and at least 4 billion next year, an increase from the 3 billion forecast, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a post on social-media site LinkedIn.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!