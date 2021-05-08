Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Pfizer lifts Covid-19 vaccine production targets for 2021, 2022

3 min read . 05:23 PM IST JARED S. HOPKINS, The Wall Street Journal

  • Drugmaker’s raised goal comes as India and other developing countries clamor for more doses

Pfizer Inc. is raising manufacturing projections for its Covid-19 vaccine this year and next, saying it could produce hundreds of millions of extra doses it would send to developing countries.

Pfizer expects to produce 3 billion doses this year, up from the 2.5 billion doses it had earlier projected, and at least 4 billion next year, an increase from the 3 billion forecast, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a post on social-media site LinkedIn.

