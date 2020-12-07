Pfizer seeks vaccine nod

“The Pfizer specially-designed, temperature-controlled thermal shippers, in which doses will arrive, that can be used as temporary storage units. The shipper can maintain the recommended storage condition -70°C±10°C for 10 days unopened which allows for transportation globally to ensure all patients have access. Once opened, and if being used as temporary storage by a vaccination centre, then it can be used for a total of 30 days with re-icing every five days," the spokesperson said.