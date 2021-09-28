Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE submitted initial trial data for their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 to U.S. regulators on Tuesday, the companies said on Tuesday. They further noted that they would make a formal request for emergency use authorization in the coming weeks.

The companies announced positive topline results from the pivotal trial on 20 September. In the trial, which included 2,268 participants 5 to <12 years of age, the vaccine demonstrated a favorable safety profile and elicited robust neutralizing antibody responses using a two-dose regimen of 10 μg doses, an official release said.

“These results – the first from a pivotal trial of any COVID-19 vaccine in this age group – were comparable to those recorded in a previous Pfizer-BioNTech study in people 16 to 25 years of age, who were immunized with 30 μg doses. The 10 μg dose was carefully selected as the preferred dose for safety, tolerability and immunogenicity in children 5 to <12 years of age."

Topline immunogenicity and safety readouts for the other two age cohorts from the trial – children 2 to <5 years of age and children 6 months to <2 years of age – are expected as soon as the fourth quarter of this year, the release reads.

How phase 1/2/3 trial was conducted among children

The Phase 1/2/3 trial initially enrolled up to 4,500 children ages 6 months to <12 years of age in the United States, Finland, Poland, and Spain from more than 90 clinical trial sites.

It was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on a two-dose schedule (approximately 21 days apart) in three age groups: ages 5 to <12 years; ages 2 to <5 years; and ages 6 months to <2 years.

Based on the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the trial, children 5 to <12 years of age received a two-dose schedule of 10 μg each while children under age 5 received a lower 3 μg dose for each injection in the Phase 2/3 study. The trial enrolled children with or without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, which is based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA technology, was developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer.

