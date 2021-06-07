Pfizer supports deployment of oxygen and ICU beds in Delhi, Mumbai covid centres

“During this turbulent and uncertain time, we are humbled by the support that Pfizer has extended to Doctors For You for converting the Yamuna Sports Complex in Delhi into a makeshift hospital that comprises 800 oxygen supported beds. During the second wave, the steadfast support from Pfizer is helping us save more lives and provide patients with utmost care and treatment to defeat the virus. With the aim of saving as many lives as possible during this pandemic, we could achieve this with Pfizer’s generous contribution towards the cause," said Dr Rajat Jain, president, Doctors For You.