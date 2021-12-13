Pfizer to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals in $6.7 bln deal

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pfizer Inc has agreed to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals in a $6.7 billion all-cash deal to expand its cancer and inflammatory disease treatment pipeline, the companies said on Monday.

Pfizer will take over all outstanding shares of Arena for $100 per share, representing a 100.2% premium to Arena's last closing price.

Arena is developing several treatments for gastroenterology, dermatology, and cardiology. The drug developer's ulcerative colitis treatment candidate, etrasimod, is in a late-stage study.

Pfizer said it expects to finance the transaction with cash on hand.