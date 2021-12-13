Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Pfizer to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals in $6.7 bln deal

Pfizer to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals in $6.7 bln deal

File Photo of a Pfizer BioNTech vaccine vial
1 min read . 05:12 PM IST Reuters

  • Pfizer plans to buy Arena's outstanding shares for $100 a share in an all-cash transaction

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pfizer Inc has agreed to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals in a $6.7 billion all-cash deal to expand its cancer and inflammatory disease treatment pipeline, the companies said on Monday.

Pfizer Inc has agreed to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals in a $6.7 billion all-cash deal to expand its cancer and inflammatory disease treatment pipeline, the companies said on Monday.

Pfizer will take over all outstanding shares of Arena for $100 per share, representing a 100.2% premium to Arena's last closing price.

Pfizer will take over all outstanding shares of Arena for $100 per share, representing a 100.2% premium to Arena's last closing price.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Arena is developing several treatments for gastroenterology, dermatology, and cardiology. The drug developer's ulcerative colitis treatment candidate, etrasimod, is in a late-stage study.

Pfizer said it expects to finance the transaction with cash on hand.

Pfizer’s financial advisers for the transaction are BofA Securities and Centerview Partners LLC, while Guggenheim Securities LLC and Evercore Group LLC advised Arena.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The good and the bad of digital lending, in five charts

Sensex Trades Higher, Nifty Above 17.6k; Power Grid, Ax ...

4 Stocks to Ride the Booming Indian Supply Chain Industry

The sudden Indian fancy for Thrasio-style startups

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!