Pfizer to buy rest of Biohaven for $11.6 billion
- Move will give the New York drugmaker full ownership of the Nurtec ODT migraine franchise
Pfizer Inc. on Tuesday said it agreed to buy the rest of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. for about $11.6 billion, giving the New York drugmaker full ownership of the Nurtec ODT migraine franchise.
Pfizer said it would pay $148.50 a share in cash for the Biohaven shares that it doesn’t already own, a nearly 79% premium to Monday’s closing price of $83.14 for the New Haven, Conn., biopharmaceutical company.
Pfizer said Biohaven shareholders, including Pfizer, would also receive shares in a new publicly traded company that would retain Biohaven’s non-CGRP development-stage pipeline compounds.
Pfizer and Biohaven earlier this year completed an agreement under which Pfizer gained commercialization rights to Nurtec outside the U.S. and bought a 2.6% stake in Biohaven.
Pfizer, which is flush with cash from its Covid-19 franchise, said it plans to fund the Biohaven deal with cash on hand, adding that it expects to complete the transaction by early 2023.
Shares of Biohaven jumped about 75% in premarket trading Tuesday.
