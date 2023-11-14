Pfizer to cut 500 jobs at Kent site in UK, roles to be moved to India, US: report

Pfizer Inc. is cutting 500 jobs at its Sandwich, Kent site in the UK as part of a cost-cutting effort, a report by Sky News said on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, the jobs will be cut as Pfizer is discontinuing its pharmaceutical sciences small molecule (PSSM) operations at Sandwich.

“Of the 500 job losses most are scientist roles though administrative roles are also being lost as the PSSM unit makes medicine for clinical trials and helps scale up production of new drugs," the Sky News report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It's understood the roles will be moved to other PSSM sites in Chennai, India and Connecticut, the United States and staff being made redundant at the Sandwich site will work to transition projects to those locations,’ the report added.

Affected employees were informed in a brief announcement on Tuesday morning and employee redundancy consultation will take place over the coming 45 days, said the report citing a Pfizer staff.

