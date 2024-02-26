Pfizer to invest ₹25 lakh each in six healthcare startups through partnership with NIPER Ahmedabad
The company said the partnership would follow a cohort-based approach, through which six startups would be selected from across India and incubated at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research.
New Delhi: Multinational pharma company Pfizer has announced that it will partner with the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Ahmedabad, to incubate six healthcare startups with an investment of ₹25 lakh each under the INDovation programme.