Pfizer vaccine deal at $20 a dose sets ceiling for rivals

On Monday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced a plan to supply 30 million doses of one of their vaccine candidates to the U.K. this year and next, though they did not disclose what they stood to gain from the agreement. Pfizer’s Beatty said on Wednesday that the companies have also engaged the Covax program, a group established by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and World Health Organization to launch supply discussions.