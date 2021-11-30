Pfizer Inc.’s top viral vaccine-science executive is leaving the pharmaceutical giant for rival GlaxoSmithKline PLC, a high-profile industry move that comes as Pfizer and other vaccine makers scramble to assess how their shots will stand up to a new variant of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

GSK said Philip Dormitzer, previously Pfizer’s chief scientific officer for viral vaccines, will join the British drug giant as its global head of vaccines research and development. His first day will be Friday, the company said.

GSK, one of the world’s biggest vaccine makers, lagged behind others in the race to develop shots against Covid-19. It is awaiting results of a large clinical trial for a vaccine that it co-developed with Sanofi SA. It is also developing an mRNA-based shot with German partner CureVac NV, whose earlier efforts have proven disappointing.

“I am delighted to have Phil, a renowned vaccinologist and scientific leader, join GSK," said Glaxo’s chief scientific officer, Hal Barron, in a statement. “The importance of vaccines has never been clearer, and the pace of technological innovation has rarely been greater."

The move comes as Pfizer assesses whether the new Omicron variant renders its vaccine less effective. It and German partner BioNTech SE have said work is already under way on a tweaked version of the vaccine, which can be ready in under 100 days, if it proves necessary.

For Glaxo, the hire will fill a long-vacant post. Its previous head of vaccine research, Emmanuel Hanon, departed the company in April for microbiome specialist Viome. Dr. Dormitzer brings with him to GSK his experience of developing mRNA vaccines, an area that Glaxo has gave priority to after the pandemic proved the potential of the new technology. In addition to the Covid-19 candidate, it is working on a mRNA shot for the seasonal flu and plans to investigate the technology against other infectious diseases, as well.

Dr. Dormitzer will also bring key experience in developing a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Pfizer and Glaxo are competing head-to-head to develop a shot that targets the common respiratory virus, a disease which can lead to severe illness in infants and in older adults, and for which there is currently no vaccine. Both companies this year started late-stage clinical trials for the RSV vaccines in older adults.

Corrections & Amplifications

Philip Dormitzer will join the British drug giant as its global head of vaccines research and development. An earlier version of this article misspelled his first name as Philp.

